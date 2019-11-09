A history of Neil Jones' past romantic partners Is Strictly's Neil single or in a relationship? Find out here

Neil Jones has been taking the Strictly dancefloor by storm in the 2019 series after being given a celebrity dance partner for the very first time. Despite injury causing him to miss two performances, his partnership with Alex Scott has received a dedicated following. But what about his romantic partnerships? Find out everything you need to know about Neil's dating life…

Who is Neil Jones dating?

Neil is currently single, but has admitted he's not quite ready to mingle! Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "I'm single but I haven't even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly." Neil was previously married to his dance partner, Katya Jones. The pair were together for six years before tying the knot.

Neil's relationship with Katya Jones

Neil exchanged wedding vows with Katya back in August 2013, and the pair were married for six years before announcing their separation on 18 August 2019. At the time, they released a joint statement which read: "After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together… No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other. We wish one another every happiness and remain the best of friends."

Katya has continued to wear her ring following their split, and told The Sun: "It's too pretty to take it off. And it was probably expensive. I don't want to lose it so it stays on my finger. It's a beautiful ring. I don't have a problem with wearing it so I don't see why anyone else should." Neil has confirmed that the pair are still in a very good place, telling HELLO!: "Katya and I are still really good friends. We’ve been dancing together for 11 years. She's supportive, I’m supportive to her. We’re in a really good place."

Is Neil Jones dating Alex Scott?

Despite there being plenty of rumours that there was a romance blossoming between the pair, Alex and Neil shut down that they were in a relationship. Chatting to HELLO!, Neil explained: "There’s nothing on our minds but the show – we don’t have time to think about anything else. I’m single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly." Alex added: "I’m single but it’s not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It’s not like I need to go searching for it."