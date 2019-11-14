John Lewis unveils 2019 Christmas ad starring 'Excitable Edgar': WATCH

The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2019 is finally here! The retailer has embarked on a festive collaboration with Waitrose to create a sweet campaign based around a little girl called Ava and her friendship with an excitable dragon named Edgar. The two-minute thirty second video is set to a recording of REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling, performed by Dan Smith from Bastille, and was filmed in Budapest over a two week period, with a cast of extras numbering around 100 people. It centres around the theme of bringing people together at Christmas time through delicious food and thoughtful gifts, which show loved ones how much you care.

The clip sees Edgar struggling to contain his excitement about the festivities taking place in his village. The poor little dragon accidentally melts an ice rink, sets fire to a Christmas tree and reduces a snowman to a puddle – all the while as his best friend Ava watches helplessly on. Edgar finally locks himself inside his home, but Ava manages to save the day, encouraging him to join the rest of the villagers with the gift of a Christmas pudding, allowing him to put his firebreathing to perfect use.

John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis said: "I'm delighted our two brands have come together for this year's Christmas campaign. It started from a spark of an idea - a little dragon's excitement about Christmas - and became the story of how someone goes the extra mile for their best friend to give just the right gift. It's a funny, heart-warming story that will resonate with our customers as they seek out the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas."

Dan Smith, lead singer of alt-pop band Bastille said: "It's so great to be asked to be part of this year's John Lewis Christmas ad. As a band we've always had a lot of fun putting a twist on classic songs, and it's been so good to be a part of this orchestral version of an eighties classic. We're hoping we get an Edgar for Christmas too!"