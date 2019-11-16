Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and his celebrity dance partner Saffron Barker have been leaving the judges impressed week after week and have certainly cemented themselves as fan favourites. Although the pair have grown to be close friends, love is certainly not in the air for AJ and Saffron – as AJ is a taken man! The Strictly star has been dating Abbie Quinnen since the summer, so ahead of his much-anticipated performance on Saturday night we thought we'd take a closer look at AJ's girlfriend and reveal the sweet way the pair met.

Who is Abbie Quinnen?

Abbie Quinnen is a 23-year-old dancer from Surrey. Abbie trained at the prestigious Urdang Academy in Islington and is managed by Apollo Artist Management, an agency that looks after music, film and TV stars. Abbie often shares snaps of boyfriend AJ, and recently revealed that their romance started in London – at a restaurant called VIVI, near Tottenham Court Road to be precise. The dancer shared a sweet photo of herself and AJ and tagged the restaurant, adding the caption: "Where it all started."

What does Abbie do?

Abbie is also a professional dancer and has performed in the West End production of Cats the Musical. Abbie regularly posts snaps to Instagram of herself backstage at her shows, and it looks like she'll be joining Curtis and AJ on their upcoming AJ Live dance tour. Earlier in November, the she shared the tour's poster to her Instagram and added the caption: "Can't wait for this to start with my two favourite brothers." AJ sweetly responded: "It's going to be EPIC."

How did Abbie and AJ meet?

Abbie and AJ have been dating since May 2019 and the pair met when Abbie joined AJ's Get On The Floor Live tour. The Strictly star recently revealed that the pair spent their first date at a hotel after dining out. The gorgeous pair made things official in July during a holiday to Greece, when AJ shared a snap of the two holding hands and added the caption: "Feeling HAPPY." Abbie shared the same photo of them on her own Instagram, writing: "Making memories."

On that same holiday, Abbie could be seen in AJ's Instagram Stories alongside his parents, who were also in Greece with them – so it's clearly serious!

Despite being close, the pair haven't been able to spend as much time with each other as they would like due to AJ's busy Strictly schedule. AJ is partnered with 19-year-old Saffron Barker on this year's show, and the two have had to fend off romance rumours in recent weeks, insisting they are just pals. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Saffron said: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend."

AJ and Saffron also opened up about their close relationship during a chat with HELLO! at the Global Gift Gala in October. "Honestly I never could have imagined it [being such close friends]," gushed the YouTube influencer. "I think there's always this talk about how close everybody gets and you kind of just think 'Ahh really?' but it is really true, not only have I become such good friends with AJ but I've become such good friends with so many of the other cast as well."

