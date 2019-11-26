Who is in Declan Donnelly's family? Everything you need to know The I'm a Celebrity has a rather large family!

Declan Donnelly has been a national treasure for over twenty years alongside presenting partner Ant McPartlin. The TV favourites began their career by appearing in children's drama series Byker Grove, before embarking on their musical journey as PJ & Duncan. After trying their hand at music, the pair soon started fronting many shows as a double act including SMTV Live and Pop Idol - and have been loved ever since!

While Dec no doubt considers Ant part of his family (and now according to their DNA programme, he actually is!) Dec has quite a large family of his own. If you've ever wondered who's in the Donnelly family, then fear not as we've done some investigating. Here's everything you need to know…

Dec's parents

Dec was born in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1975 to parents Alphonsus Donnelly and Anne Donnelly. The presenter's parents originally lived in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, but moved over to Newcastle in the 1950s. Dec clearly has a loving relationship with his mum and even included his mum's name in his daughter's full name. Sadly, Dec's father Alphonsus died of cancer in 2011.

Ant & Dec celebrated their OBE awards with their mums

Dec's siblings

It seems that the Donnelly's are a rather large family. Dec is the youngest of seven children born to Anne and Alphonsus. Dec has three sisters, Camelia, Patricia, and Moira, and has three brothers, Martin, Eamonn and Dermott. It's not often that Dec is pictured with his siblings, however earlier this year he was pictured with sister Moira at her 50th birthday party.

Dec and his sister Moira

The picture, uploaded by the fan account @Allantanddec on Twitter, saw the two with their arms around each other enjoying the party which was held in Ponteland, according to the post. Declan's brother, Dermott Donnelly is a priest and even conducted Dec's wedding to Ali Astall in 2015. How lovely!

Wife and daughter

Dec, who previously dated Sky Sports reporter Georgie Thompson, found love with his manager Ali Astall. The pair went out for a year before Dec popped the question in November 2014 when the pair were working in Australia. The lovebirds married in a beautiful ceremony in Dec's Newcastle hometown back in 2015.

Dec married Ali Astall married in 2015

Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Ashley Roberts, Dermott O'Leary, Phillip Schofield, Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were just some of the celebrity guests who were spotted arriving at the wedding - as well as the groom's best man and comedy partner Ant.

They welcomed their daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne in September 2018. Announcing the exciting news to fans on Twitter along with an adorable picture, Dec wrote: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

Dec and Ali welcomed their first child, daughter Isla, in 2018

DNA journey

In November, Ant and Dec's DNA journey aired on ITV. The programme focused on both presenter's mission to find more about their respective family history. The DNA journey took around two years to create, including a short break while Ant attended rehab for alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

After Ant's recovery, the show continued and they both found many interesting facts about their family, including Dec discovering his American cousins and uncovering facts about his Irish heritage.

But perhaps the most fascinating revelation came at the end of the programme. The presenting duo found out they are actually related. They discovered that they shared the same S660 DNA marker, which traces back to a Viking warrior who was thought to have died in his late twenties. The programme comes shortly after Dec admitted that he thought he had "lost" his best friend of 31 years when his co-host Ant McPartlin was arrested for drink-driving last year.

Dec opened up about Ant's troubles in the documentary, which saw the presenter take a two-year break from television. Dec explained: "I was incredibly angry at the start, so angry. Disappointed that he didn't ever come to me and say, 'I am struggling, I need you,' because that is what I would do if the shoe was on the other foot. And he never came to me and that hurt me a lot."

