Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara suffered a nightmare end to their day after filming the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. The married couple ended up stranded by the side of the road after their car got a flat tyre – and neither of them knew how to change it! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Janette filmed their long wait for a recovery van to come and save the day. Filling her followers in on the delay to their journey home, the pro dancer said: "It's been a long day shooting for the Christmas special – it's going to be amazing. At 11 o'clock on the way home, we got a flat tyre." A short while later, she added: "Still here… can't really go anywhere." Revealing what they were going to do to pass the time, Aljaz simply said: "Wait, smile, and wait for the tyre company to come and fix it."

Janette wasn't impressed with the flat tyre

The couple did partake in a quick Q&A session with fans while they waited patiently for the mechanic. Speaking about the day's filming for the Christmas special – which they were shooting in a secret location on Tuesday – Janette said: "The shoot went well," before sarcastically adding: "It was really quick… brief – I can't even make jokes. (It was a) Long day… rainy but we did it." The couple also revealed their favourite snack to eat during a trip to the cinema. Janette revealed she preferred "nachos and cheese and mixed popcorn," while Aljaz favours pick and mix sweets. After about an hour's wait, the couple were finally greeted by the roadside repair man, who changed their tyre and sent them on their way home. "They have arrived, they've come to save the day and we're going to get home!" Janette excitedly revealed.

Poor Aljaz revealed neither he nor Janette knew how to change a tyre

Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old delighted her social media followers by sharing a sneak peek at her glamorous look for the Christmas special. Janette sported a slick ponytail that really stole the show! Unveiling her hair transformation on Instagram, the dancer could be seen sitting in the makeup chair sporting a high ponytail. It made for a noticeable difference for the dancer, whose brunette tresses are often worn loose.

In her video, Janette introduced fans to her talented hair and makeup artist, Charlie Wilkinson, saying: "This is Charlie everyone. Hair's looking great." The dancer's makeup also looked impeccable.

