I'm a Celebrity receives Ofcom complaints after Ian Wright bullying accusations The former footballer has been accused by viewers of bullying Andrew Maxwell

I'm a Celebrity has received numerous Ofcom complaints about Ian Wright's behaviour towards Andrew Maxwell following Wednesday night's episode. The television watchdog told MailOnline on Thursday that they have received 32 complaints about "perceived bullying towards Andrew", shortly after Ian's wife Nancy defended the former footballer.

Viewers were not impressed by Ian's attitude during Wednesday's show, with one tweeting: "Andrew smashes his trial. Loses a star cos of Ian and says nothing. Ian does [badly] on his own trial and takes it out on Andrew. What in the toxic masculine [expletive] is going on?" Another person added: "The more I watch #ImACeleb the more I dislike Ian Wright. I actually thought he would be kinda funny but instead he's showing to be a spoilt, arrogant and selfish bully who complains about anything that doesn’t go 'his way.'" Speaking about Andrew in the Bush Telegraph, Ian said: "I have nothing against him, but we've both clashed for whatever reason."

Ian has been accused of bullying Andrew

READ: I'm a Celebrity viewers accuse James Haskell and Ian Wright of bullying campmates

Ian's wife Nancy, who has been married to him since 2011, spoke about his feud with Andrew telling The Sun: "I think everyone gets a bit tetchy after a while. He has his moments but he's doing well. I don't think it's anything particular between them. They're both quite strong characters."

Ian and his wife Nancy

READ: Kendall and Kylie Jenner break silence on Caitlyn Jenner's I'm a Celebrity appearance

She continued: "I can't wait to see him. It's been a long time not seeing him. I think he's doing brilliantly. Lots of challenges but he's doing really well." Ian has been at odds with Andrew over the last few days, and the pair have argued after Andrew suggested that Myles shouldn't taste the camp food in case it was a breach of the rules, and when Andrew had a nap after his Bushtucker trial when Caitlyn Jenner wanted to wash the pots.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.