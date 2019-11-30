Everything you need to know about Strictly star Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's relationship history Tess has been the host of Strictly since the show began

She's been gracing our television screens on a Saturday night since 2004 when the first series of Strictly Come Dancing aired. And now, Tess Daly has cemented herself as a firm TV favourite. But when she's not presenting in the BBC ballroom, Tess can be found at home in Buckinghamshire with her husband, fellow TV presenter, Vernon Kay, and their two children.

If you've ever wondered about Tess's relationship history, look no further. We've done some investigating and here is all you need to know…

Tess has been on Strictly since it began in 2004

Relationship history

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay began dating shortly after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter, and the couple went on to become one of TV's best known couples. In an interview for Digital Spy, the mum-of-two looked back on the early times of their relationship. "It was all quite immediate, really, because we instantly had such a blast together," she said. "I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you."

MORE: Vernon Kay responds to claims he and Tess Daly are 'living separate lives'

The couple met in 2001

Marriage and children

In 2003, after two years of dating, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high-profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key.

MORE: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher gives Oti Mabuse fright of her life - watch hilarious video

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception. The couple gave birth to their first daughter Phoebe in 2004. Five years later, they welcomed their second daughter Amber.

Their marriage in the news

In 2010, reports emerged that Vernon had been sending explicit text messages to model Rhian Sugden. Although their spokesperson stated that there was never a physical relationship between the two, Vernon addressed the situation. Speaking at the time on his Radio 1 programme, the dad-of-two said: "You may or may not be aware that, because of some foolish and stupid decision I have made, I have let down a lot of people. To my family and everybody, I am very sorry," he explained. Six years later, Vernon landed in hot water again after it was revealed that he had been back in contact with Rhian.

The couple have faced highs and lows in their marriage

In a statement, Vernon set the record straight: "I recognise how it may look when messages are pulled out of context but there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication, I was merely trying to find answers to questions that I’ve had since 2010." Tess told The Times in 2017: "Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day." Now, the couple have moved forward and seem to be happier than ever, with Tess regularly posting pictures of her husband and their family life together. We love a happy ending!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.