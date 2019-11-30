Adele Roberts enjoyed an emotional reunion with her girlfriend Kate Holderness after becoming the first celebrity to be evicted from the jungle on Friday night. The I'm a Celebrity star was greeted with a passionate kiss and embrace by Kate, who was waiting for Adele at the end of the bridge as she made her final walk out of camp. It wasn't long before the Radio 1 DJ tucked into some delicious-looking food after living mainly off rice and beans during her two-week stint in the jungle.

The couple arrived back to the luxury Palazzo Versace hotel later that day, and Adele wasted no time in thanking her supporters for their kind messages while she has been away. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: "I just want to say thank you so much to everybody who supported me and been wonderful. Kate's just been telling me all about the messages you've been sending and I can't wait to switch my phone on and go and see what you've all been saying, but it absolutely means the world and I've missed you all early morning crew. I've missed obviously my family and my Katie but it means the world that you took the time to even come to my Instagram or my Twitter."

Adele made sure she stocked up on food

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts' partner Kate Holderness hints that Pamela Anderson will enter jungle

Adele then shared an image of a giant burger and indulgent chocolate milkshake to reassure people she was indeed stocking up on some much-needed calories. She added: "I just want to say as well that I am eating, yes I lost a lot of weight but this is what I'm tucking into right now. Don't you worry I will be back up to speed, back up to poundage very soon. But once again thank you for everything and Jane McDonald I love you!!"

Adele was the first celebrity evicted from the jungle

MORE: Who is I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts' girlfriend? Find out everything you need to know

Adele caused quite the stir when she chose a photo of cruise-ship singer Jane as her luxury item in camp, but judging by her reaction, she has already seen Jane's response to her carrying around her photo. Once the news got back to the former Loose Women star, Jane recorded a sweet message for Adele to see. She said: "Now I don't know if you've been watching I'm a Celebrity, but I would just like to wish Adele all the best in the jungle. You see, I carry a picture of you at all times, my darling. Me and my friends would all like to wish you the very best of luck. Good luck Adele!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.