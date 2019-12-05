Dame Maggie Smith has opened up about her roles in Downton Abbey and Harry Potter, and admitted that she didn't find her two iconic roles as Violet Crawley and Professor McGonagall "satisfying". Chatting to ES Magazine, she explained: "I am deeply grateful for the work in Potter and indeed Downton but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn't really feel I was acting in those things."

Unfortunately for Maggie (and fortunately for us), producer Gareth Neame recently revealed that there were already conversations about a sequel to the Downton Abbey film, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "We're working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. It's the same as the first time around: we have to try and get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging. The challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them?" Cast members have also revealed that they would love to make a sequel, with Laura Carmichael saying: "It would be really cool to make another." Allen Leech added: "If people really love it and there really is an appetite, then why wouldn't we do it?"

Maggie also opened up about her career in the new interview, admitting that she never went to the theatre as a youngster and didn't know how she decided she wanted to be an actress. She said: "Honest to God, I have no idea where the urge came from. It was such a ghastly time and we didn’t go to the theatre. I got into terrible trouble once because the neighbours took me to the cinema on a Sunday. But I had a wonderful teacher, Dorothy Bartholomew, who also taught Miriam Margolyes, and who encouraged me."

