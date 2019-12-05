The new trailer for the upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of Mulan has arrived, and fans were delighted when they heard a much-loved song from the original animation play in the trailer. Although the filmmakers have confirmed that the new adaptation, starring Liu Yifei, wouldn't be a musical, a version of Reflection plays throughout the trailer, which was originally performed by Lea Salonga in the 1998 version.

Rather than be based on the animation, the live-action version will be based on The Ballad of Mulan. The official synopsis reads: "A fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential."

Liu Yifei plays Mulan in the upcoming film

Fans were delighted with the new trailer, with one writing: "[The] instrumental version of Reflection in the background is making me emotional. Especially that #Mulan and Aladdin are my favourites. I miss Mushu but I understand that they focused more on the 'Ballad of Mulan' and I'm truly looking forward to it." Another added: "That Reflection instrumental hits me right in the heart." Speaking to Digital Spy about the new film, Tzi Ma, who plays Mulan's father, said: "I believe this live-action film is superior to the animation, very importantly because of the leadership. Niki Caro is the director. She's bringing in this woman's point of view, which it needs to be because this movie is about a woman warrior."

