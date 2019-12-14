Christmas TV Guide 2019: find out all our top festive picks If we weren't excited for Christmas before, we definitely are now!

One of the best things about Christmas is sitting back on the sofa with a box of chocolates and a festive tipple, taking charge of the remote control and tuning into some top television. This year certainly does not disappoint as our favourite channels have made some unmissable telly! With plenty of dramas, laughs and adventures to be found on the small screen, here's a roundup of our top picks for Christmas 2019…

BBC

His Dark Materials finale, Sunday 22 December at 8pm

The epic fantasy series following the adventures of Lyra (and Will) along with Iorek, Lee Scoresby and the Gyptians comes to an end just a few days before Christmas Day, and the finale is not one to be missed. While the series has already been commissioned for a second series, we will still miss this show when it has finished, luckily there are plenty of other shows we can tune into!

A Christmas Carol, Sunday 22 December at 9pm

Cantankerous Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him that he will be doomed for eternity unless he changes his ways. Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, it wouldn't be Christmas without an adaptation of this famous tale, right? Starring Guy Pierce and Joe Alwyn, this is set to be a good one!

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, Wednesday 25 December at 4.40pm

Even if the Strictly winner has already been leaked, this won't stop us from tuning into the festive version of our favourite dance competition. With celebs who have previously taken part in the competition, including Joe Sugg, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson, we can't wait to see them return to the dancefloor.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special, Wednesday 25 December at 7pm

We adore watching the Call the Midwife Christmas special, and this one looks better than ever as the ladies travel to the Outer Hebrides to help out a local community in need of midwives. Speaking about the upcoming episode on This Morning, actress Helen George said: "We go up there because there's a small community without any medical health care of advisors, nurses or doctors, and there's a community in need so we go up and help in our own way… There's some babies! I have some scenes with a cow!"

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, Wednesday 25 December at 8.30pm

The official synopsis for the new episode reads: "It’s been ten years since we last went to Billericay to spend Christmas with the Shipmans and the Wests. This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn’s cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense. Pam would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof." We can't wait to check in with our favourite family!

Worzel Gummidge, Thursday 26 December at 6.20pm

Penned by Detectorists star Mackenzie Crook, this series is adapted from the books of Barbara Euphan Todd and follow the adventures of a scarecrow who comes to life. The two-part kicks off on Boxing Day, and is the perfect family adventure (with a lovely environmental message)!

ITV

Ball and Boe: A Very Merry Christmas – Friday 20 December at 9:30pm

Fancy a little Christmas sing song? Of course you do! Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have joined forces to perform a showcase of songs, from Christmas favourites to some exciting new materials. They will also be welcoming guests, including Gregory Porter, Luke Evans and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: A Christmas Road trip – Monday 23 December at 9pm

Get ready for some laughs as Gordon, Gino and Fred head to spend the festive season in Morocco, a land of snakes, saffron and camels! While Gino was hoping to take the boys to Jerusalem, the group end up landing 6,000 miles short in Marrakesh where culturally they don’t celebrate Christmas, and so the trio go on a culinary road trip instead. On the back of three camels, the group try everything from mutton nose to… mutton tail. Tune in to watch their adventures!

The Chase – Wednesday 25 December at 6pm

The popular quiz show welcomes a host of celebrity players, including Kate Thornton, James (Arg) Argent, Lucy Porter and Nik Speakman as they play the quiz game for charity. Of course, the Chasers are determined to defeat them, while dressed in brilliant Christmas-themed fancy dress.

Bancroft – Monday 30 December at 9pm

In this popular crime series, newly promoted DCI Elizabeth Bancroft returns to head up a new merged police service. Revered by colleagues and delivering impressively low crime figures, Bancroft is riding a professional high, but her success comes at a great cost as she’s left isolated and estranged from her son, Joe. After a double murder brings her personal and professional life together, she is forced to face a new enemy.

Channel 4

Gogglesprogs at Christmas – Monday 23 December at 8pm

There's only one thing we love more than Gogglebox: Gogglesprogs! Check in with the hilarious youngsters, including siblings Molly, William and Beth, pals Eli and Orin and besties Ollie and Ollie as they discuss TV highlights including Flirty Dancing, Extinction Rebellion coverage and Elf.

Celebrity Crystal Maze: Christmas Special – Monday 23 December at 10pm

Celebrities are out in force to team up and attempt to escape the Crystal Maze. Shirley Ballas, Scarlett Moffatt, Catherine Tyldsley, Gareth Malone and Nish Kumar are among those determined to take on every type of challenge to win crystals and raise money for Stand Up for Cancer. And of course, the competing celebs will be joined by the one and only Richard Ayoade, who will doubtless comment on their efforts!

The Great Christmas Bake Off – Wednesday 25 December at 7.10pm

Ready for your favourite show to make its Christmassy return? In the one-off episode, Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul gather for their traditional festive baking party, and welcome former contestants for plenty of festive-themed challenges!

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year – Thursday 26 December at 9pm

Is it really Christmas without the Big Fat Quiz of the Year? This year will see our favourite funny people including Roisin Conaty, Richard Ayoade, Noel Fielding, Dara O'Briain, Maya Jama, Asim Chaudhry attempt to be crowned the king or queen of pop culture knowledge – and of course if you have a pen and paper at home, you should definitely play along!