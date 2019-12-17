He's the professional ballroom dancer and she's the Irish siren who came in and caused a stir in the Majorcan villa, but despite the drama in the Love Island abode, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard's relationship is still going strong six months later. Since leaving the show earlier this year, the two former contestants have been enjoying their successful careers, with Maura set to compete on Dancing on Ice, and Curtis appearing on The Greatest Dancer in January. But, luckily for us, Curtis has appeared on our screens even sooner after appearing in The Boxer and the Ballroom Dancer alongside fellow Love Islander Tommy Fury. Tommy and Curtis certainly have a bromance going on, but it's clear that Maura is still his number one! Take a look at Maura and Curtis' adorable relationship in pictures…

Maura and Curtis have been loved up for six months now

After Love Island

Once it was time to wave goodbye to the Love Island villa, it was back to reality for the happy couple. They may not have won the show, but they certainly won each other's hearts. The boyfriend and girlfriend touched down in the UK after flying home with the rest of the cast, and looked sufficiently loved up as they walked through the airport. Cute.

Love Island reunion

Soon after the show wrapped, the cast got back together for the reunion party. Maura and Curtis both looked super glam for the event and posed for this gorgeous photo which Curtis shared on his Instagram. Curtis captioned the photo: "What a great night at Love Island reunion with @maurahiggins" complete with a love heart emoji.

Date night

Having been in the villa for the beginning part of their relationship, the couple were no doubt eager to indulge in date nights for just the two of them. Back in August, the couple enjoyed dinner and drinks at Sheesh restaurant. Curtis looked cool in a plain white tee and jewellery, and Maura looked amazing in a little black dress.

TV Choice awards

With their new found fame came glitzy nights out and red carpets. Maura and Curtis attended the TV choice awards in September and looked super glam as they left the party together.

Boohoo launch

Maura landed herself a collaboration deal with Boohoo not long after the show wrapped, and boyfriend Curtis attended the launch alongside her.

Trip to Strictly

With Curtis' brother AJ being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, it came as no surprise that the couple would take a trip up to Elstree to cheer him and his then partner Saffron Barker on in the competition. We wonder if Curtis taught Maura some moves while they were there?

Late Late Show

Maura even took her new boyfriend home to Ireland where she filmed the Late Late Show alongside Love Island winner and fellow Irish native, Greg O'Shea. Curtis may not have appeared on the show but the couple took this adorable snap backstage, proving Curtis is certainly the supportive boyfriend!

This Morning

The couple even appeared on the This Morning sofa while chatting to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to talk about their relationship. Not only were Curtis and Maura matching in their blue-tone outfits, but Maura and Holly's denim blue outfits complimented each other perfectly! We wonder if they planned that…

Store appearance

While attending a Debenhams event in October, Maura and Curtis posed for photos together. Fellow Love Islander's Danny Williams and Jordan Hames also attended.

A night out on the town

Another red carpet appearance meant that Curtis and Maura got all dressed up to hit the town. The couple looked incredible in their glamorous outfits as they posed up a storm on the carpet of ITV's Palooza event last month, proving their relationship is still going strong.

