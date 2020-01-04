Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner Oti Mabuse has revealed a shocking family secret – she didn't speak to her sister Motsi for three months! The professional dancer confessed that during last year's series, where Motsi appeared as a judge, the siblings avoided any private contact with each other to dispel accusations of cheating. "We were very professional and, to be fair to everyone else, it needed to be," the 29-year-old told The Sun. "I only really saw her on the show day on Saturdays when she was critiquing. Kelvin and I didn't really speak to her, either, because we were so busy."

Oti admitted that she didn't even know her sister had bagged Dame Darcey Bussell's empty seat until the BBC announced it last July. She added: "I only found out on the day Motsi was announced, as production don’t tell me anything. They do what they do and they did what was best for the show. Other than that I have no control. I know how amazing Motsi is and to see her in that capacity I was proud of her. It was nice for everyone to see her and for everyone to open up to her. She has been doing that role for ten years and it was nice to see her judging on a show that she has always wanted to do."

Oti wasn't aware Motsi won a role on Strictly until the BBC announced it

Oti will next be seen on TV for series two of The Greatest Dancer, which means she won't be able to dance on the Strictly tour alongside Kelvin Fletcher. However, that doesn't mean their time dancing together is over. Oti revealed on Instagram on New Year's Day that the dynamic duo will be taking to the dancefloor again later this year – and in New York City, no less!

Oti and Kelvin won Strictly 2019

The dancer posted a photo of her and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin posing together, smiling, with the Manhattan skyline (including the Statue of Liberty) visible in the background. She captioned the image: "Team Floti on @imaginecruising. I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @kelvin_fletcher for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June."

Oti went on to explain: "This exclusive event is the start of a holiday of a lifetime which will see you fly to New York for 3 nights where you will join us for a dance extravaganza! We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7-night full-board transatlantic cruise onboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton. Click the link in my bio for more information and we will see you in the Big Apple! #imaginiecruising #imaginewow #imagineonelife #kelvinotinyc."

