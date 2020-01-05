Who is H from Steps dating? The Dancing on Ice star's relationship history The Steps star has a huge fan base on Dancing on Ice

Although many people don't look forward to returning to normality in January after the festive break, we can't wait for Dancing on Ice to hit our screens. And one couple that is particularly under the spotlight this year is Ian 'H' Watkins, also known as H, and Matt Evers, who will go down in history as the first same-sex couple on the ice skating competition.

The former Steps singer took to social media to reveal the exciting news, writing: "IT’S OFFICIAL! Matt & I will be the first same-sex ice partnership! It’s been an emotional day talking about something that is so personal and means so much to us and to so many people. Now let’s fly the flag for equality, visibility and love HIGH !!! Thanks ITV for championing this! It’s about time!"

He spoke candidly to the Daily Mail about how he struggled to open up about his sexuality when he was younger. "I had to hide my sexuality in the 90s… It was a different time. It was ridiculous. I was obviously gay but I had to pretend in interviews that I fancied girls," he said. Luckily, that is not the case anymore and he thanked everyone for their support with his upcoming appearance on Dancing on Ice. "Your messages fill me with Pride and Joy.. and the ones who oppose this make me want to fight even harder for equality," he wrote. "Times are changing! Being heterosexual isn’t ‘normal’... it’s just more common. Everyone has the right to be who they are! Let’s show the world how beautiful it can be!"

Who is H dating?

So who will be cheering him on as he shows off his skating skills? It is believed he has a new boyfriend after breaking up with long-term partner Craig Ryder in 2017. The pair were seen kissing back in July 2019 as H supported his former bandmate Claire Richards at the BST Festival in Hyde Park. But Ian has kept tight-lipped about his new partner.

What happened between H and his ex-partner?

The 43-year-old was previously in a relationship with theatre actor Craig, with whom he shares two children, for ten years. The pair began dating in 2007 and welcomed twin sons Macsen and Cybi via surrogate in March 2016. The star delighted his Instagram followers in the past by posted several sweet snaps of the little boys playing in the park, cuddling up to their dad in bed and reading bedtime stories.

However, it wasn't an easy journey to start a family. He tragically revealed that a previous surrogate had suffered a miscarriage. "Finding out our surrogate had miscarried was like being hit in the face. It was the worst thing that has ever happened to me," he said.

The relationship did not end well after Ian sued Craig over a Range Rover, The Sun said. During the court battle, he claimed he had loaned his ex-partner £15,000 to purchase the car, while Craig maintained it was a gift.

