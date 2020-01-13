The Oscar nominations are here for 2020: see the full list

The Oscar nominations are finally being announced, and we can wait to find out which A-list stars and brilliant films will be up for the most coveted awards in Hollywood this year. The Academy Award began to read the nominations out from Monday afternoon, so stay tuned as we give you the live nominations updates right here…
BEST PICTURE
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST ACTRESS
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger - Judy
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
BEST DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Todd Philips - Joker
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I'm Standing with You - Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
- Stand Up - Harriet
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishmen
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND MIXING
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Ad Astra
- Joker
BEST SOUND EDITING
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Joker
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Little Women
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- American Factory
- The Edge of Democracy
- Honeyland
- For Sama
- The Cave
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST FILM EDITING
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserable
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917