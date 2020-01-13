The Oscar nominations are here for 2020: see the full list Be the first to find out the 2020 Oscar nominations

The Oscar nominations are finally being announced, and we can wait to find out which A-list stars and brilliant films will be up for the most coveted awards in Hollywood this year. The Academy Award began to read the nominations out from Monday afternoon, so stay tuned as we give you the live nominations updates right here…

BEST PICTURE

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Philips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing with You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

Stand Up - Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishmen

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

BEST SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

Honeyland

For Sama

The Cave

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING