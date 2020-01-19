Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Perri Kiely The Diversity star is already impressing in the rink

He's already topped the leader board, and we have a feeling that Essex born Perri Kiely is going to go far on this year's Dancing on Ice. But how did Perri first make his way into the spotlight? And when he's not busy rehearsing in the ice rink, what else does Perri spend his time doing? We investigated…

How old is Perri Kiely?

Perri is in his early twenties at 24-years-old. The star has certainly grown up since he first shot to fame in 2009 as part of dance group Diversity. You might remember him as the incredible, back-flipping kid that blew Simon Cowell away on Britain's Got Talent. After their last performance, the stern judge famously said: "I’ve got to tell you right now, all bets are off. It was the only performance of the night I’d give a 10 to."

What is Perri Kiely known for?

Perri is best known for appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2009. The then 13-year-old was part of dance group Diversity, who were crowned winners of the famous talent show that year.

What has Perri Kiely done since winning Britain's Got Talent?

Perri has since starred in a string of reality television shows. In 2013, the young dancer was a backstage host for Got to Dance on Sky 1. He was also seen in ITV's diving competition Splash in 2014, and regularly left Olympian Tom Daley impressed. Perri was so good, in fact, that he won the show.

Later in 2014, the Diversity star competed on a celebrity version of Release the Hounds, and his team won an incredible £12000. They donated the funds to two charities, Beatbullying and the NSPCC.

Other shows that Perri has appeared on include Celebs go Dating in 2017 and the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off in 2018.

Perri also joined KISS FM as a host in 2019.

Does Perri Kiely have a girlfriend?

The last time Perri was linked to someone was in 2018, when he was seen out and about with Love Island contestant Amber Davies. However, during an interview in 2019, Perri revealed that he had spent Valentine's Day alone at home with his two cats and beloved dog Barry, so the pair seemed to have cooled things off.

When he took part in 2017's Celebs Go Dating, Perri opened up about his approach to romance, and told viewers that the subject often made him uncomfortable. The talented dancer explained: "People don’t go for people like me. When Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent I was really young, and in people’s heads I’m trapped in that bubble."

