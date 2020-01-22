White House Farm: everything to know about Jeremy Bamber Find out more about one of the subjects of ITV's White House Farm

Viewers have been gripped by ITV's White House Farm, a true crime drama which follows the investigation behind the the murders of five members of the same family, June and Nevill, their daughter Sheila, and Sheila's six-year-old twin boys, Nicholas and Daniel. While the detectives initially believed that Sheila had killed her family and then herself in a murder-suicide, her brother Jeremy was eventually found guilty of their murders. Find out more about the case surrounding Jeremy, and where he is now...

How Jeremy tried to cover up the murders

Jeremy was the one to call the police, claiming that he had received a phone call from his father to say that his sister Sheila had "gone beserk" with a gun. However, there was no evidence that Jeremy had received a phone call from the farmhouse, and the prosecution also argued that Jeremy's father Nevill, who had fought his attacker, would have been too injured to have made the phone call to his son. Jeremy's girlfriend at the time, Julie Mugford, also claimed that Jeremy had spoken about breaking into the house through the kitchen window by using a loose latch to commit the murders, and then fleeing the crime scene by cycling around the backs of the houses to return home rather than use his car.

The case against Jeremy Bamber

Since the prosecution argued that Jeremy's father Nevill wouldn't have been able to use the telephone on account of his injuries, this meant that Jeremy would have had no way of knowing that something was going on at White House Farm. It was also considered that Sheila would have been unable to take her own life using the shotgun, and it would have been too long for her to reach the trigger. Family members were concerned by Jeremy's behaviour after the funeral, as he booked holidays and attempted to sell nude photos of his late sister to newspapers for £25,000. Sheila's ex-husband, Colin, also expressed his concern at Jeremy's behaviour.

Jeremy's ex-girlfriend, Julie Mugford, also have a great deal of information about Jeremy's discussing his plans to kill his family with her, and claimed that he had told her that he had planned to do it on that night.

What are Jeremy's thoughts on the show?

Jeremy opened up to East Anglian Daily Times about his thoughts on ITV's White House Farm, calling it a "disgrace". Speaking to the newspaper from prison, he said: "The ITV drama is a disgrace. It is being broadcast in the middle of a judicial review and is likely to interfere with the CPS being able to pursue the option of a retrial. It is promoted as 'a drama' as Carol Ann Lee's book that it's based upon is, for the most part, simply made up." Carol responded to the interview, saying: "I fully appreciate he'll have an opinion on it, but it's just not true to say it's speculation. Everything in the book is meticulously footnoted, there is a very small piece of speculation at the end when I discuss how the murders could have been carried out but I make it very clear that that is the case."

Where is Jeremy Bamber now?

Jeremy is a category A prisoner, and resides at HM Prison Wakefield in Yorkshire. During his years in prison, he has transcribed books into Braille, worked as a peer partner and reportedly studied for his GCSEs. He is serving time with a whole life tariff, meaning that he will have no chance of ever being released from prison.

Does Jeremy Bamber maintain his innocence?

Jeremy has constantly claimed his innocence, and has repeatedly attempted to have his conviction overturned with no success. He has recently claimed that new evidence shows that there was someone still alive inside the farmhouse while he was waiting outside with the police. He said: "It is the ultimate alibi that I was in the company of dozens of police officers when it was clear that a person or persons were alive in the house who I am convicted of murdering."

