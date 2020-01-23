Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has been dating Abbie Quinnen for almost a year now, but despite the occasional sweet snap on Instagram, the pair have remained tight-lipped about their romance – until now! AJ recently opened up praising his girlfriend, who he met on his dance tour Get On The Floor Live.

AJ opened up about his girlfriend Abbie

Chatting to the MailOnline, he explained: "It's crazy as it's our one-year anniversary coming up. We get on so well because we both work just as hard as each other. She's actually annoying because she can literally do everything. Even when I was on Strictly last, she helped with the routines I had to choreograph for me and Saffron [Barker]." Abbie, 23, also revealed that she and AJ went on their first date at VIVI, near Tottenham Court Road. At the time, the dancer shared a sweet photo of herself and AJ and tagged the restaurant, adding the caption: "Where it all started."

READ: Who is Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen?

AJ and Abbie have been dating for almost one year

The pair are clearly as strong as ever despite romance rumours between AJ and his 2020 Strictly dance partner, Saffron. Chatting on Good Morning Britain, Saffron confirmed that they were just friends, previously saying: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend." AJ added: "She is a hot blonde also so I'm very happy when I dance with her... It's the profession, Piers. Obviously, if you want to make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You want to do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard."

READ: Everything Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker have said about those romance rumours

Discussing their close friendship at the Global Gift Gala in October, the YouTube influencer also told HELLO!: "Honestly I never could have imagined it [being such close friends]. I think there's always this talk about how close everybody gets and you kind of just think 'Ahh really?' but it is really true, not only have I become such good friends with AJ but I've become such good friends with so many of the other cast as well."