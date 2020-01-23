8 best new films and TV shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

We are blissfully reaching the end of what feels like the longest month of the year, but Netflix is on hand to get you through the last week of January with plenty of excellent new shows. From the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to The Ranch season eight, check out our top picks here...

The Good Place - available now

It's back! Following the previous episode, which saw the gang go rogue after 'the Judge' decides to reboot the whole of humanity, the new episode will see just what happens when Chidi has all of his memories restored, and just what our favourite afterlife team will do to save the human race.

October Faction – Thursday 23 January

Monster hunters Fred and Deloris hide their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids, Geoff and Viv are forced to live in a town trapped in the past. Sounds intriguing, right?

The Ghost Bride – Thursday 23 January

Set in 1890s Colonial Malacca, the story follows Li Lan, who has been offered a marriage proposal from the wealthy Lim Family to become the 'ghost bride' to their recently deceased son. Her family will be saved from a lifetime of debt, but she'll spend the rest of her life being haunted by the Lim family's son. She soon finds herself wrapped up in a murder mystery and embroiled in other-worldly affairs much bigger than she could have ever imagined.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – Friday 24 January

Part Three of this creepy series (don't forget the Christmas special) finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch, uh oh. Sabrina can't live with herself knowing that he made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, and so employs the help of her mortal friends, The Fright Club, to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back. However, the Dark Lord's unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne Sabrina must assume the title of 'Queen' to defend it against a challenger.

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow – Friday 24 January

A curiosity-driven exploration of boundary-pushing wellness topics - brought to you by Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, goop. We can't wait to find out some of the weird and wonderful things they recommend in the name of health and wellbeing!

The Ranch – Friday 24 January

Season eight is finally here! With Iron River Ranch now in a competitor's hands and more trouble on the horizon, Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future. This will be the show's final series, boo!

Next in Fashion – Wednesday 29 January

Hosted by Queer Eye's very own Tan France and style icon Alexa Chung, the fashion competition sees fantastic designers go head-to-head to create incredible designs in a short space of time, to be in with a chance of winning a lifechanging about of money to bring their business forward, and an opportunity to debut their collection on Net-a-Porter. A lot is at stake in this addictive fashion show!

Ragnarok – Friday 31 January

Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama based on North mythology. Intriguing, right? The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time...

