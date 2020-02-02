Torvill and Dean: six facts about the Dancing on Ice judge duo Did you know that Torvill and Dean had a brief romance?

Dancing on Ice has seen Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the show's judging panel since 2006, with the skating champions giving out advice and encouragement to the many stars that have graced the ice. The former Olympic champions won gold at the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics, and became the highest scoring figure skaters of all time (for a single programme) after skating to Maurice Ravel's Boléro. At the time, this was watched on the television in the UK by over 24 million people. As a result of their success, Torvill and Dean have an impressive fan base, and have been awarded both an MBE and an OBE for their work. But there is still a lot you might not know – read below for six facts about them.

Torvill and Dean had a brief romance as teenagers

Torvill and Dean have had jobs outside of skating

Despite training as skaters since they were children, Torvill and Dean both had jobs outside of their profession during the early days of their careers. During an interview with The Mirror, Christopher explained: "I was a policeman, Jayne worked in an office. We had to finance what we were doing." Jayne added: "Even as national champions we weren't allowed sponsorships or to promote brands. We were amateurs."

How old are Torvill and Dean?

Torvill and Dean are both in their sixties, yet are fitter than ever. Jayne is 62, while Christopher is 61. They met as teenagers, and have been skating since they were children.

Torvill and Dean had a brief romance

Having worked together for over 45 years, many people assume that Torvill and Dean are a couple. While this is not the case, the pair admitted to a short-lived romance during their teenage years during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. They revealed that they didn't want to ever take things any further, because they wanted to focus on their skating.

There are streets named after Tovill and Dean

In their hometown of Nottingham, where they met as teenagers, there are several streets that have been named after them including Crawford Close, Jayne Close, Dean Close, Christopher Close, and Bolero Square.

The skating stars have streets named after them

Torvill and Dean can still skate as well today

On Sunday night's Dancing on Ice, Torvill and Dean impressed viewers with their skating on the show. The Olympic champions wowed with lifts, spins and perfect synchronisation to Just The Two Of Us, proving that they can skate just as well now as they did during their competing days. Fans were amazed with their performance and many took to Twitter to praise them. "Torvill and Dean make skating look so effortless (which of course it isn't) – they're amazing," one wrote, while another added: "Absolutely an example of a beautiful friendship and great partnership putting a huge smile on my face when I see them skate, every time."

Torvill and Dean talk every day

While Christopher lives in America when not working on Dancing on Ice, the pair speak every day. While chatting to The Mirror, Jayne revealed: "Chris has lived in America for ten years, so in the Dancing on Ice years we see each other for six months, then we're apart for six months. But even then we talk most days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.