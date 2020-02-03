Silent Witness: Who is Emilia Fox's partner? Inside the BBC star's love life Emilia has been in the show since 2004

With its gripping plot and engaging story lines, viewers are loving series 23 of Silent Witness on BBC One. The drama show, which first aired in 1996, is clearly popular amongst its audience and has seen some cast members come and go over the years, but fan-favourite Emilia Fox has been a solid pillar on the programme since 2004. In the show, Emilia's character, Dr Alexander, is currently in a long-distance relationship with American Matt Garcia (played by Michael Landes). But in real life, who is Emilia's partner? Here's all you need to know about the actress love life…

Emilia Fox's marriage

The 45-year-old was previously married to actor Jared Harris. Jared is best known for his roles in cult American drama Mad Men, Netflix's The Crown, in which he played King George VI, and the HBO miniseries Chernobyl as Valery Legasov. The couple married in 2005 but separated three years later, before getting their divorce finalised in 2010.

Emilia with her then husband, actor Jared Harris

Emilia Fox and Vic Reeves

Prior to her marriage with Jared, Emilia was in a relationship with comedian Vic Reeves, and were reportedly engaged, after meeting on the set of the BBC One remake of Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). The couple got together in 2000 but the relationship last less than a year.

Emilia Fox and Jeremy Gilley

After her marriage to Jared ended in 2008, Emilia started dating actor Jeremy Gilley, with whom she has a daughter. Jeremy, a film maker and activist, were often pictured together at events and parties, but in 2012, it was reported that they had parted ways.

Emilia and Jeremy share a daughter

In 2012, the actress began dating TV chef and restauranteur Marco Pierre White. The couple were pictured on many outings together but split in 2016, with her actor father telling the Daily Mail at the time: "Millie and Marco are not together any more. They're great friends, but they broke up."

Emilia Fox and Luc Chaudhary

In June last year, Emilia and her new partner Luc Chaudhary went public with their relationship. Luc, who worked in the City as a banker before turning his work to talent agency in the showbiz world, was pictured hand-in-hand with the actress after they had been to see a play in London.

Emilia and Luc went public with their relationship last June

In December 2019, it was reported that the pair had got engaged and had plans to have children, but this hasn't yet been confirmed by either party.

Silent Witness continues on Monday at 9pm on BBC One.

