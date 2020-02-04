5 facts you need to know about Love Island's Callum Jones Will Callum's head be turned in Casa Amor?

On Monday night's Love Island, viewers heard the two words they had all been waiting for: Casa Amor. The iconic second villa returned to inject some extra drama into the ITV show along with a fresh batch of sexy singles all looking for love. After leaving the main villa incognito to head to Casa Amor, the boys seemed rather chuffed with their new digs and even more chuffed to learn that six new girls were set to join them.

WATCH: Take a look around the Love Island villa with Laura Whitmore

One boy that was particularly pleased was Callum Jones. The Islander, who is currently coupled up with Shaughna Phillips, said on arrival at Casa Amor: "This is a wonderful place for a lads' holiday. We're all giddy, dead excited." We'll have to wait to see if his head will be turned but before that, here's all you need to know about Callum, from his thoughts on loyalty and how far he's prepared to go to get the girl…

Callum considers himself loyal

Despite showing interest in new girl and fellow Mancunian Molly, Callum insisted that he'd remain loyal during his Love Island journey. In his entry interview before the show, the 23-year-old said: "I'd be loyal definitely. You can look but you can't touch." Will he stay to his word, or will Shaughna be left heartbroken?

Callum has been chatting to Molly in Casa Amor

Callum decided to keep his Love Island journey a secret

Although most would be excitedly vocal about joining one of the biggest reality shows on TV, Callum decided to keep quiet about the fact that he was set to enter the Love Island villa. Speaking to RadioTimes.com before the show began, Callum explained: "I've only told on person, my supervisor, that I was leaving." The scaffolder continued: "Everyone else was expecting me in, I was meant to come in Monday."

Callum has a very specific girl in mind

As fans of the shows will know, most Love Island contestants go into the show with an idea of who is their type 'on paper'. But for Callum, he has very specific details he looks for in a girl. "I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish." Someone book Shaughna a nail appointment!

Callum's currently coupled up with Shaughna

Callum likes to stick to the bro code

As well as stating that he'd "definitely" be loyal, Callum insists that he stays true to the bro-code, too. "I always think it's best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to," he explained. "I wouldn't go behind a lad's back."

Callum prefers to meet girls in real life

Despite the numerous dating apps out there, as well as social media, Callum prefers to meet girls face to face. The 23-year-old explained that although he does meet girls online, he also meets girls on nights out, but insists: "I do prefer it to be organic." Like in a villa in South Africa, perhaps?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.