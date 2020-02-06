The best 5 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

This week, as January draws to a close, plenty of fantastic film and TV shows are landing on Netflix to get you through the final push. From a thrilling true-crime documentary telling one man's battle to take on America's opioid epidemic, to a brand-new Netflix Original film starring Alison Brie, here's the list of shows not to be missed on the streaming giant arriving over the next seven days...

Locke and Key – Friday 7th February

Locke & Key, based on the best-selling comic book series of the same name, follows the lives of three siblings as they move into their ancestral home after their father's death. Full of magical keys, supernatural powers and a mysterious demon, the Locke family soon discover the home is not as it seems…

Horse Girl – Friday 7th February

Alison Brie (star of Glow) stars as Sarah in this new film which first premiered at this year's Sundance festival. Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller that tells the story of a socially isolated arts and crafts worker, who finds herself having a series of surreal dreams which she struggles to distinguish from reality. Will Sarah find what she's looking for on her search for the truth?

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You – Wednesday 12 February

The long-anticipated sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before sees Lara Jean torn between her new boyfriend, Peter, and her old crush, John Ambrose. In the film, Lara Jean will face an impossible dilemma – can she really love two different people at the same time? We can't wait to watch and find out.

Narcos: Mexico – Thursday 13 February

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Narcos: Mexico season two continues the story of Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel – the Guadalajara cartel – as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. As friction between the different 'plazas' of his cartel rises, Félix's control over the situation slips."

Love is Blind - Thursday 13 February

Love a reality TV show? This one will be right up your street! Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this series follows a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, - and so they sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with but without ever having seen them. The singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

