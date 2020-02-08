Bradley Walsh has paid an emotional tribute to his son Barney, branding him his "hero" after filming their ITV series Breaking Dad. The Chase star shared two adorable photos of him and his son on Instagram on Friday, one of him and Barney as a young boy, around the age of ten, and another, more recent photo of the pair. Captioning the images, Bradley wrote: "To my Darling son Barney, 12 years is a long time. There you were by my side and here we are now roles reversed with you leading the way. You are my hero and the man I always wanted to be. Our travels have been awesome and I love every second in your company. Love always, Dad XXX." Touched by his father's kind words, Barney responded: "Thank you Dad. What an incredible journey!! I feel so grateful to have shared this experience. Love you very much."

WATCH: Bradley Walsh and son Barney tackle rapids for Breaking Dad

Bradley and Barney are extremely close and have been getting up to all sorts of mischief, from shark cage diving to skydiving, while filming the second series of their hit ITV show. While promoting the first series of the show, which came out in 2019, Bradley explained on This Morning that not only are they friends, but he is also directed by his son!

Bradley Walsh and son Barney, aged around ten

He said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect. Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things, 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

MORE: Inside Bradley and Barney Walsh's father and son friendship

Bradley Walsh called son Barney his 'hero'

MORE: Find out everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's daughter Hayley

Barney has also spoken about how much he values that they make the TV show together, and told his dad during a recent episode: "You’re my dad, but you’re also my best mate, and when we do stuff like this, it solidifies it. We have so much fun together, Dad. All the adventures." How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.