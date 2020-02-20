The Masked Singer may have finished, but Denise van Outen isn't going to be off television for long. The actress and singer is appearing as a guest on Thursday's episode of Iain Stirling's CelebAbility! Denise, 45, will be sat alongside Stacey Solomon and Katherine Ryan as they take part in many wacky challenges and tasks. But when Denise isn't on the television or the stage, she can found at home with her partner Eddie Boxshall and her daughter Betsy, who she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Want to know more about Denise's family? Here's all you need to know.

Denise van Outen relationship

Denise has been dating commodities trader Eddie since 2014 and the couple live together in their Essex home. The six-bedroom property has featured on Celebrity Gogglebox when the pair took part in the show, and they even gave an exclusive look inside their home with HELLO!. During the interview and shoot, Denise explained that she wanted to "bring out our personality" with the décor, which included creating spaces that each of them will love. "In our house we’ve got the games room, which is Eddie's place, we've got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that's a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. I always wanted a really big dining table so we've kind of got everything that we want here," she told HELLO!.

Denise van Outen's previous marriage

Prior to her relationship with Eddie, Denise was married to stage star Lee Mead. The former couple first met when Lee entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge. They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year. On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter Betsy. But in July 2013, Lee and Denise announced their separation. Denise previously opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, telling HELLO! back in 2018: "We never really had to think about it too much. At the start we always just made it - we knew Betsy was the priority and as always will be friends. We are friends. Everybody's situation is different, and ours works well."

Denise's daughter was very surprised to discover she was Fox!

Denise van Outen's daughter

Betsy, who was born in 2010, had a starring role on Denise's Instagram recently. After the 45-year-old was unveiled as Fox on The Masked Singer earlier this month, the mum-of-one posted a video of her daughter's reaction to discovering her mum was part of the show. The short clip showed Denise, Betsy, and one of her daughter's friends enjoying the reveal as they sat on the sofa in their pyjamas. They clapped and chanted "Take it off!" as they waited for Fox to be unmasked, and when she was revealed to be Denise, Betsy turned to her mum and squealed: "It's YOU! You were doing it the whole time!"

