The best 7 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

Spectros – Thursday 20 February

Fancy a melodramatic coming-of-age tale? Then this is the one for you. The synopsis reads: "[In] a São Paulo neighborhood known by its large Japanese community, a group of teenagers are inadvertently drawn into an unearthly reality they cannot comprehend and that ties back to the same part of the town many years ago. Upon confronting increasingly bizarre and grim events, the group understands that an evil force is bringing back the dead and those spirits will want vengeance for the mistakes done in the past, unless stopped."

The Last Thing He Wanted – Friday 21 February

Starring Anne Hathaway and William Dafoe, this novel adaptation is set against the Iran-Contra scandal. Anna plays journalist Elena McMahon, who abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon. The synopsis reads: "Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding centre of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose."

Gentefied – Friday 21 February

Gentefied follows three Mexican-American cousins who struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop. The series will look at themes including class and identity – and trying to explain memes to your parents.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez – Wednesday 26 February

This six-part documentary looks at the horrific death of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was subjected to prolonged abuse at the hands of his mother and her partner, and the consequences that the young boy's death had in LA, as the shocked public demanded justice and accountability for the crime. The show will look at the government systems that failed Gabriel, and how child protective services changed as a result.

I Am Not Okay With This – Wednesday 26 February

The synopsis for this high school meets supernatural drama reads: "This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her."

Altered Carbon – Thursday 27 February

In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology as death is no longer permanent, with people simply swapping bodies if they die. Season two sees Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer. The synopsis reads: "After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe, Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?"

Followers – Thursday 27 February

This drama, set in Tokyo, follows Limi, a successful fashion photographer, while actress Natsume struggles to find her identity and self-confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career as an actress.

