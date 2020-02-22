The Voice UK: Who is Olly Murs' girlfriend? Meet bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank The former X Factor singer is currently a judge on The Voice

As a hugely successful singer and judge on The Voice UK, Olly Murs is certainly a busy man. But it seems the pop star is always keen to make time for his girlfriend Amelia Tank. The couple confirmed their romance on New Year's Day in a cute picture that Olly shared on his Instagram. The singer and judge, 35, uploaded a picture of them both and captioned it: "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" But who is his girlfriend Amelia? We've done some investigating and here is all you need to know…

Who is Amelia Tank?

Amelia Tank is a city worker and body builder from Plymouth. Clearly a fitness fanatic, the 27-year-old trains twice a day, three times a week including weight lifting and high intensity training. She also completed the 2013 London Marathon. Amelia came first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category in the 2019 Miami Pro Champions, then also won the Bikini Babe Tall Class in the Pure Elite competition.

Olly posted this sweet tribute to girlfriend Ameliao on his Instagram

When and how did Olly Murs and Amelia Tank meet?

In early 2019, Olly came across his now girlfriend on Instagram when her pictures caught his eye. The two began chatting online and then began dating, before cooling it off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

Olly and Amelia show off their enviable figures on Instagram

Since confirming their romance, the couple are often seen in pictures on social media. For Valentine's Day, they took a romantic trip abroad, with Olly posting a photo of the pair from their getaway. The Instagram snap itself sees Olly giving his bodybuilder love a piggyback in front of a gorgeous backdrop of mountains. "She ain't heavy, she's a tank," he joked in the caption. Talk about couple goals!

Who did Olly Murs date before?

Before his relationship with Amelia, Olly was dating property manager Francesca Thomas for three years before the couple called it quits at the end of 2015. The singer was also reported to have had a brief relationship with TV presenter Melanie Sykes in 2017. Although the singer was a little coy on the subject, he did reveal "something" might have occurred between the two. Appearing on Loose Women back in 2018, Olly was quizzed about Mel and replied: "Mel's amazing… there might have been something."

