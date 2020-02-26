Disney lovers, rejoice! You can now get a discounted rate for Disney+ ahead of March launch You could be saving £20 for an annual subscription

Disney+ is nearly in the UK, and if the reactions from current users of the new streaming service in the US are anything to go by, it sounds like it is going to be a huge hit. Featuring Disney's entire collection of animated films, Marvel Cinematic Universe and brand new movies and TV shows, Disney+ will launch in the UK on 24 March - and have announced an incredible new deal to go with it!

An introductory offer for an annual subscription to the service is available now at just £49.99, a £20 saving from the usual annual cost of £59.99. It also works out much cheaper than paying the monthly rate of £5.99, and it is equivalent to £4.17 per month. Not bad, right? The offer won't be there forever though; following the launch of the service, it will go back to its standard price.

The service will include The Mandalorian

So what else does the service have to offer? Disney+ will also include Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. There will also be over 25 exclusive original shows available, including the hit Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, so we will finally be able to find out what all the fuss on Baby Yoda is about! Other shows include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a modern take on the classic franchise, The World According To Jeff Goldblum, and all-new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There will also be exclusive films including Togo starring Willem Dafoe, Stargirl, the live-action version of Lady and the Tramp.

The service also has brand new Marvel TV shows in the works, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the title character. Other shows in the works include Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel. The full details and information on how to subscribe are available on Disneyplus.com.

