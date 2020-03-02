International Women's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge not just the women in your life, whether it's yourself or your peers, but women all over the world. It's the day to celebrate empowerment, equality and everything that women throughout history to present day have achieved, and to recognise the important journey that many still face. However you choose to mark the day, whether it's a get together with your girlfriends or reading up on feminist literature, there's something about watching an empowering film that can be inspiring and feel-good at the same time. So, if you're in need of some ideas for the best films to watch this International Women's Day, then look no further. Whether you're after a laugh out loud flick, a classic tearjerker or an inspiring story that can teach some important lessons, this list has something for everyone. Happy watching!

Legally Blonde

You might be thinking why this much-loved comedy is included in this list. Well, the entire premise of the film is about a girl proving that she is capable of doing anything she puts her mind to, even if those around her doubt her. Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is dumped before heading off to Harvard Law school, much to the surprise of her ex ("What, like it's hard?!"), and sufficiently proves that just because she wears pink and gets her nails done, she shouldn't be underestimated.

Someone Great

This film will make you want to get your girls round and plan your next adventure. In Someone Great, Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has been with her boyfriend for nine years but, after receiving a job offer a lifetime, she realises she needs to put herself first. Also, the scene with Lizzo playing is enough to make this film amazing.

Lionheart

When Adaeze Obiagu's father falls ill, she is eager to take over his role as leader of his company, despite her father wanting her brother to take his place. The film, directed by and starring Genevieve Nnaji, tells the story of a fierce woman who has nothing but sheer determination to do the unexpected.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

"I want to do the opposite of what everyone thinks I'm going to do." Those are Lady Gaga's words in her 2017 docu-film which delves deep into personal, emotional and never-before-known issues on one of the most influential artists. As another icon for feminist rights, Gaga's passion shines through this film and would inspire anyone.

Beyonce: Homecoming

When thinking of powerful women in the public eye, it's hard not to think of Beyonce. As a woman that has not only earned phenomenal success as a singer, she's a feminist icon and unafraid to speak up about what's important. Homecoming is her performance at Coachella festival in 2018, and the film also takes a look at how this one woman came to put on a show that was about more than music. Watch it and be inspired. Plus, the tunes are great.

I Feel Pretty

Another light-hearted film that will make you laugh and think in equal measure. Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty strives to tackle the societal expectations of beauty that are placed on women every day as they're flipped upside down and put in the centre of this film, with the aim of reminding everyone that it's not all about looks.

Erin Brockovich

"I'm smart, I'm hardworking and I'll do anything – I'm not leaving here without a job." Erin Brockovich is often thought of as the film to watch when you need an inspirational lift. Based on true events, Julia Roberts plays the lead role of a single mum-of-three who will stop at nothing to get the justice she and others in her position deserve.

The Wife

Glenn Close stars in this recent film based on the novel by Meg Wolitzer (The Female Persuasion) of the same name. The movie follows a woman who is an esteemed writer and whose husband is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, but the accolades are misplaced. An important watch.

Isn't it Romantic

As a child, Natalie (played by Rebel Wilson) is conditioned to hate romantic comedies because of the clichéd storylines and focus on beauty. Then, after an accident, Natalie begins living a fantasy world in which romantic comedy is the lifestyle and everything around is her like a cheesy movie. After thinking that, in order to escape, she needs to find true love, she soon realises that first and foremost, the most important thing is to love yourself.

Thelma & Louise

Another classic. Thelma & Louise, for those unaware, is about two best friends who, quite simply, take on the world. After escaping for a weekend away, the women find themselves in situations where they have to defend themselves and stand up to discrimination and abuse, simply because of their sex. Widely thought of as a "culturally and historically significant" feminist film, this one is a must.

Dumplin'

"It's a protest. We're trying make a point." After a lifetime of thinking she's not pretty enough for her mum's beauty pageants, Willowdean decides to sign up to the list in the hope of challenging the usual requirements to 'fit in'. Jennifer Aniston stars in this feel-good film that is about ripping up the rulebook and focusing on what's important.

