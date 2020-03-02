Joanne Froggatt, who is perhaps best known for her role as the lady's maid Anna in the hit series Downton Abbey, has opened up about the future of the hugely popular drama. Chatting on This Morning, the actress admitted that she had "heard whisperings" of a sequel to the film adaptation, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I have nothing else to say about that at the moment. But we have we have nothing concrete, there's no script yet. But, there is talk about it so fingers crossed."

Joanne plays Anna in Downton

After she was asked by the presenters whether she'd be keen to make another film, she said: "I think I could be persuaded! Of course I'd love to do it again. You know, it's just so lovely to get to go back and work with a group of friends and we've worked together for over a decade now and you guys know what that is like! It's lovely to have those that bond with your work colleagues. It's just like going back to school after the summer holidays."

Joanne will be reprising her role as Laura in the popular ITV show Liar, and opened up about season two. She explained: "With season two you want it to be not only be, not only as good as, but surpass the first season if you can, and the good thing about our show was that Jack and Harry, our writers and producers, had always planned to, their hope was to always tell this story over 12 episodes and over two seasons."

She continued: "We were really excited that they got the chance to tell the story in the way they wanted to tell it. I think it's really exciting, I've seen all of it. I think they've done a fantastic job. It's really edge of your feet from beginning to end and it kept me guessing until the very bitter end."