The best 8 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

Let's face it, with the weather still miserable and it seeming like a million years before our summer holidays, it's at times like these that we need Netflix more than ever. Fortunately, there are plenty of delightful new shows and films coming to the streaming service over the next week. From dramas to comedies, check it out and choose your favourite…

Movies to see in March

Ugly Delicious - Friday 6 March

Who is ready for season two of this unique food show? Ugly Delicious follows Chef Chang as he travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. This season will venture into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father! The show is also crammed with special guests, including Aziz Ansari, Nick Kroll and Padma Lakshmi.

Spenser Confidential - Friday 6 March

Mark Wahlberg plays ex-cop Spencer in this action-comedy. Better known for getting himself into trouble than helping out, Spencer is released from prison when he is roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry with a promising amateur. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits new boxer Hawk and his ex-girlfriend, Cissy to help him investigate.

WATCH: The trailer for Spenser Confidential

Marc Maron: End Times Fun - Tuesday 10 March

Fancy a bit of stand-up comedy? Marc Maron's newest Netflix original stand-up special is all about end of times fun as he, in-keeping with his signature style of honest and thought-provoking comedy, talks about staying woke, life before mobiles, vaccinations and Marvel film fans.

Dirty Money season two – Wednesday 11 March

The popular investigative series is back from the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Alex Gibney. The series will provide an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. The new season will offer a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

Go Karts – Friday 13 March

The official synopsis for this new teen drama reads: "After moving to a new town with his mum, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past."

WATCH: Trailer for Go Karts

Elite season three – Friday 13 March

Excited for this one? In Elite season three, the show's stars are spending their last few months at the institute before their lives will be changed forever, and will deal with the fallout of Polo returning to school – and the tragedy that comes with it. The synopsis reads: "A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin."

Bloodride – Friday 13 March

This Norwegian anthology series is all about the mystery, morbid humour and twists and turns. At 30 minutes per episode, the comedy is a journey into the unknown, where participants are clueless as to where their travels will lead them. The synopsis reads: "Each episode is a self-contained story with their own character gallery and unpredictable universe. The only thing they share is the prologue where we are on a mysterious bus driving through a desolate landscape. The passengers who get off are the various main characters entering their respective episodes."

WATCH: The trailer for Bloodride is here

Lost Girls – Friday 13 March

Based on a non-fiction book, the story follows the mysterious disappearance of Shannan Gilbert, 24, and the journey her mother Mari goes on to find her – coming face to face with some hard truths about her daughter and the bias of the police. Retracing Shannen's last steps, Mari's discoveries force the media and law enforcement to cover more than they could ever have imagined.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.