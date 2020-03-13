This year's live coverage of Sport Relief on BBC One will feature an incredible line-up of sketches and celebrities taking part to raise money for charity. And fronting the programme is former professional footballer and sports broadcaster Gary Lineker alongside actor and comedian Paddy McGuiness. As well as introducing the hilarious bits of comedy planned for the show, the presenters will also be joined by the likes of Maya Jama, Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly's Oti Mabuse.

When the 59-year-old isn't involved in his Sport Relief duties or fronting Match of the Day, he can be found at home or with his four children that he shares with ex-wife Michelle Cockayne. Want to know more about the former England captain's love life? Here's all you need to know.

Gary Lineker's first wife Michelle Cockayne

Gary married Michelle Cockayne in 1986 and they share four children together: George, 28, Harry, 25, Tobias, 24, and Angus, 22. Twenty years after they tied the knot, however, it was announced that Michelle was divorcing Gary on the grounds of "unreasonable behaviour," and she later claimed that Gary's actions during their marriage had caused her "stress and anxiety."

Gary and his first wife Michelle

Gary Lineker's second wife Danielle Bux

In 2007 Gary started dating model Danielle Bux, who is 20 years his junior, after being set up on a blind date. Two years later, as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine, Gary and Danielle tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy. However, in 2016 the pair announced they were to divorce amid reports that they parted ways because they had different ideas about starting a family together.

They were granted a decree nisi that finalised the end of their union. The two remained on great terms despite ending their seven-year marriage. Speaking to The Mirror in September 2019, Gary, explained: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her." Speaking to The Times that same month, Gary suggested that Danielle's desire for children caused their split. The former England star recalled: "Obviously I would have done, but she said, 'It's not fair on you.' Then I said, 'Well, I'd feel terrible if I stop you doing it.'"

Gary married Danielle in 2009 but the couple split seven years later

Gary said at the time: "Thank you for all your kind words. @DanielleBux and I had many wonderful years together. We remain very close and the greatest of friends." Since their split, Gary and Danielle maintained a united front, with Gary's son George even defending Danielle when rumours of hostility emerged. Alongside a photograph of one such article in 2019, George tweeted: "This is very untrue. Why do papers lie? We all get on very well with @DanielleBux & it doesn't help at a hard time." Danielle, 40, has since gone on to marry her partner Nate Greenwald and the two share a daughter, Ella, together.

Who is Gary Lineker dating?

In the summer of 2019, it was reported that Gary was in a relationship with chef Gizzi Erskine, after the two were pictured partying together backstage at All Points East festival. However, Gary and Gizzi's representatives denied any claims, stating: "There is no relationship."

