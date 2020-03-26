The best 6 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

Now that the country is in a lockdown, Netflix is our friend more than ever before - and luckily there are plenty of new shows coming out on the streaming service over the next few days. If you're wondering what's up and coming on the streaming platform, then look no further as here's a roundup of all the new shows and films to watch in the next week, for drama to comedy...

Ozark season three - Friday 27 March

This Emmy award-winning show starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney is finally back! The action begins six months after the events of season two with the casino up and running, while Marty and Wendy are still fighting for control of the family's destiny. The synopsis reads: "Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star

Uncorked - Friday 27 March

This father and son drama follows Elijah, who is persuaded to enrol in a course to become a master sommelier due to his love of wine. The elite designation is only ever given to a handful of people who can pass the difficult exam - but Elijah must go against the wishes of his father Louis, who wants him to take over their BBQ joint. The synopsis reads: "Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down."

Will you be watching Uncorked?

Sunderland 'Til I Die - Wednesday 1 April

Back for another season, the new six-part series will follows new owner Stewart Donald and Executive Director Charlie Methven as they attempt to save the club from financial ruin and trying to pull the football club up to another tier of the English leagues. The documentary will be am all-access pass into the inner workings of Sunderland A.F.C.

The documentary will be returning for a new series

Nailed It! - Wednesday 1 April

Bakers, rejoice! Nailed It is back for season three. Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, home bakers who are famously not very good at all take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a huge prize. The synopsis reads: "A new season of substandard baking serves up several 'Nailed It!' firsts, from kids in the kitchen to fun with liquid nitrogen. What could go wrong?" Also, keep an eye out for Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott as a guest judge!

We're so excited to see the return of this unique baking show

Money Heist - Friday 3 April

People are pretty obsessed with this Spanish import, so we imagine this will prove popular on Friday! The synopsis reads: "Part four begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger."

The Professor is back for season four

Coffee & Kareem

Fancy an action comedy? This one sounds great! The plot reads: "While police officer James Coffee enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning, her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit."

We can't wait to check this one out

