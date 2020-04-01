Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Will Kirk Are you enjoying the BBC show?

The Repair Shop has won the nation's hearts as a feel-good show. For those who are unfamiliar with the format, the BBC One programme sees a group of experts restore precious family heirlooms to their original, stunning glory. And it seems that one of the experts, Will Kirk, has proved very popular with viewers at home. But who is he? Here's all we know about The Repair Shop star…

Will Kirk's bio

Will, who is thought to be somewhere between 30 and 35 years old, is a repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration. According to his website, he grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps. Will went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University, respectively, before beginning to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London. Will's relationship is unconfirmed, however it doesn't appear that Will is married, with no sign of a partner on social media such as Twitter and Instagram or a visible wedding ring while on the show.

Will Kirk is a hit with viewers on The Repair Shop

Will Kirk's career

After graduating from university, Will travelled to Italy with the Worshipful Company of Painters and Stainers to represent the UK at the annual Salon Decorative Arts Fair and in 2012 he also set up his own London-based workshop. Will's first television appearance was in 2013 on Channel Four's The French Collection. Following this, he then appeared on the BBC’s What To Buy and Why in 2015 before he secured the stint on The Repair Shop.

Will with his Repair Shop co-stars

What else is there to know about Will Kirk?

Will is clearly a popular guy with over 24,000 followers on Instagram. He's also proven a hit with viewers at home. Taking to social media, fans of the show have expressed their love for Will in the past. One person tweeted: "I can't be the only one who fancies Will from #TheRepairShop." While another wrote: "It's such a feel-good programme. And Will is beautiful!"

