Gordon Ramsay left shocked as daughter Matilda goes on date with Gino D'Acampo's son Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo's children were at Heddon Street Kitchen

Thursday night saw the return of Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix's ITV show, Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip, and the first episode of season two was definitely a traumatic one for father-of-five Gordon as he discovered through Gino that his daughter Tilly, 18, was on a dinner date at his London restaurant, Heddon Street Kitchen, with Gino's son Luciano.

The events took place as Luciano checked up on his dad Gino, who had been involved in a nasty accident whilst travelling through Mexico. Whilst FaceTiming each other, Luciano teased his dad:

"Do you know who I'm with?' before showing a smiling Tilly sitting next to him. Gordon, who was sat next to Gino, quickly reacted, and grilled his daughter: "What the hell? Tilly! What are you doing, Matilda?!" He later told her: "You didn't tell me you were going to dinner with Luciano," to which Matilda cheekily replied: "Oh sorry I must have forgot."

Fred then made things a little bit more uncomfortable for the chef, by revealing that "it's OK to kiss on the first date, if you feel the urge, you've got to do it".

"Mamma mia!" replied an incredulous Gordon.

Despite going on a dinner date, it seems things didn't work out for the couple and have since decided to remain good friends. Back in November 2019, when reports began to circulate about Tilly and Luciano's blooming romance, Gordon's eldest daughter went public on Instagram with her new boyfriend, Seth Mack.

Tilly captioned the sweet snap with a simple black heart emoji, and her famous family were quick to joke on her post. Sister Holly,19, wrote: "Someone tell Luci", seemingly referring to Gino's son, while dad Gordon sternly added: "Wtf…" Beneath Gordon's post, big brother Jack, also 19, added: "@gordongram interrogation time."

The couple seem to be going strong, with Tilly last sharing a picture of him on Valentine's Day. "Happy Valentine's Day, I love you," she captioned the sweet black and white picture of her hugging him.