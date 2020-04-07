Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have had plenty of interesting discussions on This Morning - but Tuesday morning's chat about whether the Easter Bunny should be considered an essential worker might be their strangest one yet! Joined by Nick Ferrari and Vanessa Feltz, Holly couldn't control her giggles over their conversation topic, particularly when their guests took it very seriously. Watch the video of the funny moment here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Easter Bunny discussion

The This Morning presenter recently revealed that she has been enjoying a drink or two while in lockdown! Chatting to her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon about the lock via video chat, she said: "I haven't stopped, I literally clock watch like - is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?" The TV personality added: "The trouble is you've got your own bottle of wine and you're sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine]. It's not like you've got to go to the bar. I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020."

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals she's had the 'worst hangover of 2020' during lockdown