The best streaming services to watch when you’re bored of Netflix Including some you’ve never heard of

Bored of scrolling through Netflix, and looking for an alternative streaming service to try during isolation? With plenty of options out there, you might be feeling overwhelmed; so we’ve broken down all the Netflix alternatives to give you the very best streaming services, including what you should watch on them. You’re welcome...

Best streaming service: Hayu

Known as the ‘streaming service for reality TV lovers’, Hayu has everything you could ever want for plenty of binge-watching. It’s one of the cheaper services, costing just £4.99 a month, and has lots of shows fresh from the US.

What should I watch on Hayu? Well, Keeping up with the Kardashians, of course! There’s also the Real Housewives of New York, New Jersey and Atlanta, Vanderpump Rules, Dance Moms and Top Chef

Best streaming service: Disney+

The latest streaming service to launch is Disney+, and it’s already become a family favourite thanks to its vast selection. Don’t expect purely Disney classics; there’s also lots of Marvel, Pixar and more to be found on the service, which costs £5.99 a month, or £59.99 for the year.

What should I watch on Disney +? Star Wars fans can watch new series (featuring baby Yoda) The Mandalorian, while

Best streaming service: Now TV

If you’re looking for the latest movie releases, Now TV is the service for you. Often the first to drop big Hollywood Blockbusters, they have something for all the family - along with a few classics, of course! You pay different prices depending on whether you want access to a movie pass, TV pass, sports pass or all of them. There’s also a special section dedicated to kids’ entertainment.

What should I watch on Now TV? There’s a new movie landing every week, and recently it’s been the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Lion King and Rocketman. It’s also the only place you can watch all of the Game of Thrones episodes online.

Best streaming service: Amazon Prime

Those with an Amazon Prime membership have access to hundreds of TV shows and movies, too. It’s easy to sign up, and you pay one yearly fee of £79.99 - this includes free delivery on your Amazon orders, and access to Amazon Music. You can get a generous free month trial when you sign up.

What should I watch on Amazon Prime? Prime is known for its great original TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek Picard and The Grand Tour. It also has plenty of new-release films, such as Hustlers.

Best streaming service: Mubi

Touted as a ‘streaming service for cinema lovers’, this is for those who love indie cinema and want to find something really new. At any one time, there are always 30 hand-picked films to watch or download. It’s one of the more expensive services, at £9.99 a month/£95.88 a year, but you have access to a community of like-minded cinema lovers to chat to.

What should I watch on Mubi? Films change fairly regularly here, so it’s worth checking out for yourself!

Best streaming service: Britbox

This British TV service offers award-winning and most talked-about British archive dramas, comedies, film and documentaries from the BBC & ITV for just £5.99 a month - and your first 30 days are free.

What should I watch on Britbox? Broadchurch, Extras, Vera, Downton Abbey, Fawlty Towers, Gavin & Stacey, Happy Valley… the list goes on!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.