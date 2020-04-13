With the coronavirus pandemic affecting the way we work, the television industry has found new ways of being creative to ensure that they can still provide entertainment to the nation during this uncertain time. This has meant producing content from home, and even recruiting some new helpers in the process! Matt Baker has been filming from his farm for BBC One's Countryfile, and on Sunday night, his 12-year-old son Luke was given an important role by the show as the cameraman. The former Blue Peter presenter couldn't have been prouder and shared a sweet message on Instagram ahead of the programme. "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family businesss, stay home. See you at 7," he wrote.

Matt is a doting dad to Luke and daughter Molly, 10, who he shares with wife Nicola Mooney. The family live in Hertfordshire, and Matt juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chickens, dogs and donkeys. He loves the rural life so much, that he tries to be at home as quick as possible after work, and now that he has left The One Show, he will be able to spend even more time on his beloved farm. Molly and Luke are just as fond as living on the farm as their dad, and have set jobs each, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

Following his departure from The One Show, fans are looking forward to seeing what Matt will do next. The star has an impressive array of talents that he could explore now that he has more time, which include painting and drawing. Matt regularly shares photos of his artistic creations on Instagram, and fans have urged him to do more. When it comes to his next television project, the star has been tipped to sign up for the next I'm a Celebrity. According to betting company Coral, the dad-of-two is a popular choice. "Many punters feel now that Matt has a lot of time on his hands following his exit from The One Show, he will head Down Under later this year to be a contestant on I'm A Celeb," spokesperson John Hill explained.

As well as being tipped for I'm a Celeb, the BBC favourite did reveal that he was set to once again take part in the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge – a charitable event that he has fronted since 2011. Matt told co-host Alex Jones on his last day on The One Show in March: "A lot of people keep asking me, am I going to be doing the tenth one? And let's hope so. That is my plan. Goodness me, it makes such a difference and if I can find a way to make it happen – all being well the rest of this year – then we will be on for number ten."

