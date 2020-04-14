Angela Scanlon is best known for presenting much-loved BBC shows such as Your Home Made Perfect, The One Show and Robot Wars, but when she's not busy working on TV and radio jobs, she can be found at home with her husband, Roy Horgan and their two-year-old daughter. Born and bred in Ireland, the presenter comes from a large family and like to keep her own little brood private. But if you're intrigued and want to know more about the Irish beauty's family ahead of the new episode of Your Home Made Perfect, then look no further. Here's what we know…

WATCH: The One Show waves goodbye to Matt Baker

Angela Scanlon's early life and family

Angela was born in County Meath, Ireland and has three sisters. Her mother worked in administration and her father in construction. After finishing school, the fashion-lover went on to study business and planned to open up her own clothes shop. She then worked at a number of magazine titles as a journalist before moving into television work.

Angela recently posted this cute throwback picture

Although little is known about her siblings, the 36-year-old posted this adorable throwback picture on her Instagram recently of her family. She captioned the post: "Missing my clan today (mother on camera duty!) and missing the luxury of sitting on a boat in an inappropriate dress eating sweets. Also, I just fell in love with myself a tiny bit because I see my own little mad egg baby in my face & she's cute as [expletive]."

Angela Scanlon's husband and daughter

In June 2014, Angela married business entrepreneur Roy Horgan in a gorgeous ceremony in Wicklow. On their four-year anniversary, the presenter shared an adorable picture from their big day, captioning the picture: "4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My [world emoji]."

The TV presenter and her husband Roy have been married since 2014

In February 2018, the pair welcomed their daughter Ruby. While Angela likes to keep her daughter private, she occasionally shares photos of the little one. The mum-of-one recently posted this gorgeous picture of her daughter after decorating their own Easter eggs, and captioned the post: "Today, although weird by general standards was also a bit special." How sweet!

