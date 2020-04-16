The best 9 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

We might be looking at an extended lockdown, but fortunately Netflix is still there for us with some truly brilliant new TV shows and films being released over the next week. From a Chris Hemsworth action film to the return of Ricky Gervais' After Life, here are our top picks of new content being released on Netflix over the next week...

Rising High - Friday 17 April

The synopsis for this fascinating real-life story reads: "Rising High tells the story of the rise and fall of two real-estate fraudsters. Viktor Stein, Gerry Falkland and the banker Nicole Kleber get incredibly rich within a short period of time. But soon they are sucked deeper and deeper into a maelstrom of lies, fraud and deceit - until at some point they completely lose sight of reality and have to decide what is really important to them."

Sergio - Friday 17 April

Inspired by a true story, this film follows Sergio Vieira de Mello, who has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves, Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle.

Too Hot to Handle - Friday 17 April

Need something new to watch now that Love is Blind is done and dusted? This show follows ten singletons who come together on a tropical island in the hopes of finding love. The only problem is, they will have to give us any sort of physical relationship if they want to win the huge grand prize. Every time they kiss, hold hands or... do anything else... their prize money will go down. With this in mind, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?

Earth and Blood - Friday 17 April

The synopsis for Earth and Blood reads: "Saïd owns a sawmill deep in the woods, which he decides to sell in order to ensure a better future for his 18 year-old daughter Sarah. Little does he know that one of his apprentices was cornered by his brother and forced to hide a large amount of cocaine inside the factory. When the gang to whom the drug belongs shows up, Saïd quickly realizes how determined these tough guys are. Albeit outnumbered, he knows his factory like no one else. Forced to strike back to protect Sarah, Saïd transforms the sawmill into an embattled camp. And as the number of casualties grows, so does the thirst for revenge."

The Last Dance season one - Monday 20 April

The synopsis for this documentary film reads: "In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years. But despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, 'The Last Dance,' as coach Phil Jackson called it, would be shadowed by tension with the club’s front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight."

Middleditch & Schwartz - Tuesday 21 April

Love a bit of comedy improv? Check out Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz's collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials - all based on a random audience suggestion. In the opening episode, the pair play two friends, one of whom has an important job interview which spirals into an existential crisis involving photography, The New York Times and JFK airport bathroom stalls.

The Willoughbys - Tuesday 21 April

This unique animation film, based on the book by Lois Lowry, follows the four Willoughby children. After they are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world - and create a new and modern family of their very own. The film has an all-star voice cast including Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara and Jane Krakowski.

After Life season two - Friday 24 April

Following the huge success of season one, the new instalment of Ricky Gervais' comedy drama follows him as he tries to help out the people who supported him following his wife's death. While still struggling with grief, season two sees Tony try to become a better friend, dealing with a variety of different problems, while also facing unemployment as the local newspaper is in danger of closing. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits? Guess we'll have to tune in and find out!

Extraction - Friday 24 April

Fancy snuggling up at home with a Chris Hemsworth film? Silly question, we know. In the film, the Thor actor plays Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The synopsis continues: "But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy."

