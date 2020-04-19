Meet the cast of Killing Eve: from old favourites to new faces Are you loving the BBC drama?

Fans of Killing Eve were jumping for joy when the show returned for its highly anticipated third series. The BBC comedy-drama, of which the release was brought forward in light of the coronavirus lockdown, dropped its first episode on iPlayer over the Easter weekend. But if you missed it online, fear not as BBC One are set to air the first episode on Sunday. We can't wait to see more of what's to come in the story of Villanelle and Eve! Ahead of what's set to be a riveting third season, take a look at the full cast here…

WATCH: Killing Eve is back! See the official trailer

Jodie Comer – Villanelle

Jodie Comer takes on the starring role of Villanelle – also known as Oksana Astankova – a glamorous yet psychopathic Russian assassin hired by a secret organisation (known as The Twelve) to carry out multiple murders. Since the first series, Villanelle has been obsessed with MI6 detective Eve, who has been working to uncover the truths behind the organisations. Jodie's portrayal of Villanelle has been highly regarded and won her multiple awards including a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe nomination. But Killing Eve isn't Jodie's only work – she's also starred in other BBC drama Doctor Foster, Thirteen and My Mad Fat Diary.

Jodie Comer as glamorous assassin Villanelle

Sandra Oh – Eve Polastri

Canadian actress Sandra Oh takes on the role on MI6 agent Eve, Villanelle's nemesis-come-obsession. At the end of series two, we saw Eve get shot by Villanelle but, luckily, she's back, and she hasn't got rid of Villanelle that easy. As well as her work in Killing Eve, which has also seen her win multiple awards, Sandra is also well-known and loved for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. Sandra starred in the hugely popular medical drama for nearly ten years. Sandra has also appeared in other shows such as American Dad and films such as The Princess Diaries.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

Carolyn Martens – Fiona Shaw

Carolyn, played by Fiona Shaw, is Eve's ex-boss. She's a bit of an enigma and viewers have often thought she may have more to hide than initially thought. She's also to mum Kenny, who also used to work for MI6, but left due to his mother's dangerous ways. Fiona is a highly-esteemed stage and screen actress. In addition to Killing Eve, she has appeared in the Harry Potter franchise, True Blood and many stage productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Konstantin – Kim Bodnia

Konstantin is Villanelle's handler who oversees her work as an assassin. They have a complicated, father-daughter-like relationship. They're on the one hand fond of each other, but have also tried to kill each other… Kim is a well-known actor and has appeared in many Nordic noir dramas such as The Bridge and The Killing.

Kim Bodnia stars as Konstantin

Niko Polastri – Owen McDonnell

Niko, played by Owen McDonnell, is Eve's husband who previously grew tired of his wife's mysterious and dangerous work. At the end of series two, we saw the couple split and at the beginning of the third series, Eve is living on her own. Owen's other work includes the TV film Responsible Child, Single-Handed and My Mother and Other Strangers.

Niko, Eve's husband, is played by Owen McDonnell

Kenny Stowton – Sean Delaney

Kenny, as previously explained, is Carolyn's son. He previously worked for the government as a hacker, but has since stopped and is now working for an online magazine. Sean's work in Killing Eve is his first major role, after previously having a small part in ITV's Midsomer Murders.

Sean plays Kenny in Killing Eve

Paul – Steve Pemberton

Paul is a returning MI6 agent, sent back from the Foreign Office to oversee the work of Carolyn and her team. Not much is known about this character yet, but in true Killing Eve style, there's bound to be more than meets the eye. Paul might be new to the Killing Eve family but the actor that plays him, Steve Pemberton is no stranger to TV work. The actor has appeared in many shows such as The League of Gentleman, Inside No.9, Britannia and Happy Valley.

Steve is new to the cast for series three

Dasha – Dame Harriet Walter

Also new to the show is Dasha, played by Dame Harriet Walter. Dasha is a former Russian gymnast and Villanelle's old trainer. Harriet is another well-esteemed actress, having appeared in many hugely popular shows and films such as The Crown, Succession, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and ITV's Belgravia.

Dame Harriet Walter plays ex-assassin Dasha

Mo Jafari – Raj Bajaj

Mo, played by Raj Bajaj, is another MI6 agent and Carolyn's most recent protégé. Raj is perhaps best known for his roles in Netflix A Christmas Prince films.

Raj has joined the cast for series three

Episode one of Killing Eve is on Sunday at 9.15pm on BBC One. New episodes arriving to BBC iPlayer every Monday from 6am.

