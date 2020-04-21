Sara Pascoe will be joining fellow celebs Kelly Osbourne, Ade Edmondson and Nicola Coughlan in the latest instalment of I'll Get This, which will air on BBC Two on Tuesday night. The show sees the celebs enjoy a dinner while playing games in between courses to see who will lose, and therefore have to pay for everyone's meals. We can't wait to see the Taskmaster star in action! In the meantime, find out more about the comedienne guest star and her love life here...

Does Sara Pascoe have a boyfriend?

Sara is currently dating Steen Raskopoulos, a fellow comedian who founded Improv Theatre Sydney, and also previously appeared in BBC Three's Top Coppers. She regularly shares snaps of him on Instagram, with her most recent post seeing the pair laughing at each other as she holds a megaphone. She captioned the post: "Communication is so important in relationships."

Sara with her boyfriend Steen

Who is Sara Pascoe's ex-boyfriend?

In an interview with You, Sarah opened up about how she used the breakdown of her former relationship with John Robins for her new 2017 show LadsLadsLads, explaining: "There’s a burst of creativity – you get this incredible energy when you fall in love, just like you do with heartbreak. It can be such a creative time and was such a funny thing to write about."

Sara previously dated John Robins

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star also opened up about how her material could be somewhat problematic, adding: "I had routines about how my first boyfriend and I didn’t have enough sex. I look back on them now and think, 'He came to watch me perform at Live at the Apollo while I talked about how rubbish my sex life was with him.' He was so accommodating."

Sarah previously opened up about a post-breakup mistake where she accidentally travelled to Costa Rica instead of Spain. She said: "I was going to do a yoga retreat. I booked the holiday, and this is bad, but on a lunch break while crying... I'd just broken up with my boyfriend and the only time off work I had was between Christmas and New Year." After booking the flights, she didn't realise that she was flying to Central America until she noticed the 14-hour flight tracker after getting on the plane, whoops!

