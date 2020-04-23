Fans in tears over Netflix's heartbreaking new documentary A Secret Love - watch 

Fans have already shed tears over Netflix's upcoming documentary A Secret Love - and it hasn't even been released yet! The trailer for the new film details the love story of same sex couple Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel who, despite having spent almost 70 years together, was only able to go public with their relationship in the last few years. Watch the trailer here...

The film, which will be released on 29 April, follows the pair as they take a trip down memory lane, talking about how they met, their conservative families reactions to their relationship and about growing old together. Discussing the new Netflix film, one person wrote: "Never cried to a trailer before omg this is so PURE I cannot." Another added: "That 'she means everything' had me crying my eyes out in this quarantine." A third person wrote: "Omg I was balling my eyes out watching this trailer."