Outnumbered: you won't believe how much the cast have changed They look SO different!

Beloved sitcom Outnumbered has returned to our screens much to the delight of viewers stuck in lockdown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BBC has decided to air our favourite shows and Outnumbered is one of them. The series first appeared on TV back in 2007 so it's safe to say that the cast have certainly changed over the years. Here's what they looked like then and what they look like now...

This is what the cast used to look like when the show first aired

Tyger Drew-Honey – Jake

Given the actors that played the children of the Brockman family were kids when they started – it'll come as no surprise that they're the ones that have changed the most over the years. Actor Tyger, once a baby-faced Jake, is now a matured 24-year-old who has gone on to find work in other TV shows such as Death in Paradise and Doctors.

Tyger played eldest sibling Jake

Daniel Roche – Ben

Daniel Roche took on the role of middle child Ben in the hit show known for his witty comments and adorable head of curly hair. Nowadays, as well as his hair being shorter, Daniel, aged 20, has grown into an adult and appeared in shows such as Doctor Who: Live.

Daniel has certainly changed since his early acting days

Ramona Marquez – Karen

Playing youngest sibling Karen in the hit show was Ramona Marquez. First appearing at the age of six, Ramona, now 19-years-old, is now a super-glam actress and has appeared in films such as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and A Louder Silence.

Ramona has gone on to enjoy other acting roles since the show

Hugh Dennis – Dad

Hugh Dennis played Pete Brockman in the show – a dad constantly at his wits ends as he juggles family life. Years may have passed, but the comedian, now 58, is still looking sharp as ever. As well as Outnumbered, the actor is well-known for his work in Not Going Out, Mock the Week and stand-up comedy.

Hugh is also a stand-up comic

Claire Skinner – Mum

Playing mum Sue is Claire Skinner, who is also known for her roles in other comedy Life Begins and her theatre work.

Claire played mum Sue

Apart from a slightly different hair style, and no longer sporting her mum-on-the-go look featured on the show, Claire, 54, looks just as radiant.

