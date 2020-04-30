Meet the cast of BBC's The Real Marigold Hotel The fourth series is returning to BBC One

The Real Marigold Hotel is back for its fourth series! Eight famous faces are set to appear on the BBC One travel programme as they explore their new home in Puducherry, India. The show has seen many well-known stars since it began in 2016, and the latest series is set to be just as great. Take a look at who is in this year's line-up below...

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Famed fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes has said the highlights of her trip included "collecting tamarind pods and veg for making chutney." The 79-year-old founded the London Fashion and Textile Museum and has designed outfits for plenty of famous faces including Diana, Princess of Wales.

Fashion designer Zandra Rhodes is part of the new line-up

Barbara Dickson

Barbara Dickson is perhaps best known for singing I Know Him So Well and has had many best-selling albums throughout her music career. The 72-year-old was awarded an OBE in 2002 for services to drama and music and has also enjoyed a career on the stage.

Singer and actor Barbara took part in the Indian adventure

Britt Ekland

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland is joining the line-up and is set to bring "physical energy and positive attitude" to the show. The 77-year-old is perhaps best known for her role in James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun alongside Roger Moore in 1974. The actress and singer has also appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here! and the Swedish version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Bond girl Britt appears in the new series

Paul Chuckle

Paul Elliot, also known as Paul Chuckle, is perhaps best known for being one half of Children's TV duo the Chuckle Brothers in Chuckle Vision. Paul sadly lost his brother Barry in 2018, but prior to his death the brothers took part in other shows together such as Celebrity Coach Trip. Now, Paul, 72, is back on our screens for the Indian adventure, which he said made him realise the country has "such a friendly nation and your money goes a long, long way."

Chuckle brother Paul enjoyed his time in India

Duncan Bannatyne

Former Dragon's Den star Duncan Bannatyne, 71, has had a successful career in business with his ventures such as the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa chains. In 2004, the TV star was awarded with an OBE for his work in charity, and in 2005 joined BBC's Dragon's Den and remained on the show for ten years.

Dragon's Den star Duncan appears in the new series

Henry Blofeld

Henry Blofeld is a retired sports commentator who worked on BBC Radio 4's Cricket Test Match Special and Radio 5 Live's Extra. The 80-year-old is one the oldest contestants on the show and said of his time on the show: "[I] loved pretty well everything we saw or did."

Henry is a retired sports commentator

John Altman

John Altman is an EastEnders veteran, having appeared as Nick Cotton on the show from 1985 until 2015 when his character was killed off. The 68-year-old actor has also appeared on other shows such as Pointless Celebrities and The Weakest Link and said his time in India allowed him "to reflect on how the last 50 years I've changed."

John is best known for his role in EastEnders

Susie Blake

Susie Blake is best known for her acting work. The 70-year-old appeared on many TV favourites over the years such as Victoria Wood's As Seen on TV, Mrs Brown's Boys and Coronation Street. She's also appeared more recently in Murder on the Blackpool Express and BBC comedy Cuckoo.

Actress Susie Blake is joining the line-up

