Quiz: Which new Netflix show should you watch next?

Carla Challis
Which new Netflix TV show or movie should be next on your to watch list? Stop scrolling and take our Netflix quiz to find out
If ever we needed you, Netflix, it's now. The iconic 'dum-dum' of Netflix's start-up is our theme tune but choosing what to watch next on the streaming site can often prove something of a predicament. If scrolling through the suggested titles or trending section usually ends up fruitless for you, fear not - we've devised a fun TV quiz to help you find your next Netflix obsession. And with so many titles dropping onto the streaming site in May - including the return of Netflix faves like Schitt's Creek, Dead To Me and Workin' Moms - finding a new show or made-for-Netflix movie can be hard to narrow down. So take our quiz to find out what you should watch on Netflix next.
