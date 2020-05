How much does The Repair Shop charge to fix items? You can apply to go on the BBC repair show too

Viewers are loving The Repair Shop since it moved from daytime television to a primetime slot during the lockdown. The sweet BBC series sees a group of experts help members of the public restore precious or much-loved items, returning them to former glory while showing how the process is done. The recipients are always delighted by the results - but do they have to pay for the service? Find out here, and how you can apply to be on the show!

The show doesn't charge for restoring the items

Luckily for people taking their family heirlooms to be repaired, the BBC show does not charge for the service. Speaking about the costs, the Head of Factual at The Repair Shop's production company, Ricochet, Rob Butterfield, explained: "We don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to a charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary." Incredible!

You can also apply to go on the show with an item you would like to be restored via the BBC website. It reads: "If you have a treasured item that's seen better days and you think our experts can help, please get in touch now! We’re also keen to hear from communities who have objects of historical or social interest they’d like our help with."

The series is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex - and so the repair shop isn't a permanent fixture! Speaking about the location, Rob told the Radio Times: "Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn’t offer a repair service outside the show."