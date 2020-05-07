The best 7 new films and TV shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

With a lovely bank holiday to look forward to, Netflix is ready with plenty of options to help us enjoy the long weekend. From the return of Dead to Me to the new film The Wrong Missing, here are our top picks of new content being released on Netflix over the next week...

Becoming - available now

This incredible documentary looks at the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama over the course of her life in the White House and her husband's presidency. The synopsis reads: "The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories."





The Eddy - Friday 8 May

This musical series from the director of La La Land follows once-celebrated jazz pianist Elliot Udo, who is now the co-owner of a struggling club. After discovering that his business partner Farid may be involved in some illegal dealings, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid's wife Amira. Things only become more complicated when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter, Julie, suddenly arrives to live with him.

Dead to Me season two - Friday 8 May

Are you excited for the new season? Season two's synopsis reads: "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other - no matter the cost."

Trial By Media - Monday 11 May

This new documentary series looks at how real courtroom dramas have increasingly become a form of entertainment and looks at some of the most memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. The six-part drama explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend - Tuesday 12 May

Enjoyed Bandersnatch, Black Mirror's 'choose your own adventure' style episode? A new interactive episode is out - and this time it's all about making you laugh! In this special episode, Kimmy Schmidt sets off on her biggest adventure yet and you get to decide how the story goes. Will you defeat the Reverend and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? We can't wait to try it out!

The Wrong Missy - Wednesday 13 May

Ready for a rom-com? The synopsis for this Netflix original film reads: "When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting 'the wrong Missy.'"

White Lines - Friday 15 May

Are you a big fan of Money Heist? Then you definitely won't want to miss this one! Starring Line of Duty star Daniel Mays, The Capture actress Laura Haddock and Victoria star Laurence Fox, the new series White Lines follows a young woman who goes to Ibiza to investigate the disappearance of her brother.

