Netflix has released the first trailer for a documentary based on financial tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused and convicted of decades of sexual misconduct before committing suicide while in prison in 2019. The four-part documentary, which will be released on 27 May, will take a look at how Jeffrey was able to continue these acts for so long, having assembled a network of enablers to help cover up his crimes, and will feature firsthand accounts for several of his accusers.

WATCH: Trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

The synopsis reads: "By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation." Netflix users took to Twitter to discuss the upcoming documentary, with one writing: "This is going to be intense," while another added: "Not gonna be an easy watch, this one."