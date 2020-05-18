Gogglebox viewers were surprised on Friday when it was revealed that Giles Wood, a fan favourite of the series who stars alongside his wife Mary, retired at the age of 21. While watching a documentary about coronavirus, Mary said: "We'll just have to get herd immunity, it can't kill everyone," to which Giles replied: "Just as I'm starting to enjoy my retirement." Looking surprised, Mary joked: "What retirement? You haven't worked first. You retired at 21, so now you can start working – do it in reverse."

Giles revealed he retired aged 21

Fans were surprised by the revelation, with one writing: "Giles from gogglebox retired at 21. How? Why? Where?" Another added: "Haha #lockdown is getting the better of Mary, she's way more triggered by Giles than usual. 'You retired at 21 Giles.'" A third person asked: "What the hell did Giles do to be able to retire at 21?"

Jenny and Lee have been having fun in lockdown

Viewers have been full of praise for Gogglebox, which has been able to go ahead during the coronavirus lockdown due to cameras being set up in the cast members' home without a crew. Fans have been particularly delighted by the casts' updates on social media, with Lee and Jenny recently getting plenty of laughs after sharing a picture of themselves with matching hairdos while living together.

They wrote: "WEEK 8 in isolation. When you start blending into each other and carn’t be bothered what you look like. Happy #Gogglebox Friday everyone, hope you are all keeping well. An hour of light relief and laughter for you much love to you all." One person replied: "Another fantastic show. Thank you to all the Gogglebox participants. Life’s pretty tough at the moment but seeing you all makes everything better and for 1 hour I can laugh again. I’m home alone but seeing all, my lounge is full! Thank you all."